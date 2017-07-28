Paramedics recall a 'coolness' of Jason Corbett's body while trying to revive him

Two paramedics have told the Jason Corbett murder trial, that the Limerick man's body felt cool as they tried to revive him.

Mr Corbett's wife Molly Martens Corbett and his father-in-law Thomas Martens both deny a second degree murder charge.

The jury was also shown more graphic images from the scene at the couple's North Carolina home, where Mr Corbett's badly beaten body was found.

The trail has been hearing from two paramedics who attended to Mr Corbett.

It was heard in trial that paramedics commented that they noticed a "coolness" of Mr Corbett's body while they were doing life saving procedures on Mr Corbett.

One of the paramedics also recalled asking the individuals present in the house if they had waited a short time before they made contact to emergence services due to the coolness of Mr Corbett's body.

He said that the individuals present said that they rang 911 for help immediately.