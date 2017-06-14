PAC hears account of Templemore timing that contradicts Commissioner O'Sullivan's dates

Update 11am: The Garda Commissioner's testimony to the Public Accounts Committee about financial irregularities at Templemore has been contradicted again.

Cyril Dunne, who was the highest-ranking civilian in the force until 2015, has told the committee Noirín O'Sullivan knew about the Templemore issues several weeks before the date she has given.

Ms O'Sullivan is due before the PAC next Tuesday to deal with the contradictions over her account of affairs.

Former chief administrative officer Cyril Dunne has told Labour's Alan Kelly he brought matters to Commissioner O'Sullivan's attention in early July.

He said: "Roundabout the first week in July, I told her John Barrett had identified issues in Templemore, that I needed to get a lot more information. I told her I would be going down to (Templemore) college myself and that I would brief her when I had more detail."

Mr Kelly pointed out this was a "direct contradiction of evidence given by two witnesses here the last day".

Earlier:

The Public Accounts Committee will hear from more senior Gardaí today, as it continues its probe into financial irregularities at the Garda Training College in Templemore.

Deputy Commissioner Donal O'Cualain, and Assistant Commissioner Anne-Marie McMahon are among those facing questions from TDs and Senators this morning.

Previous evidence from some civilian Garda officials has seen them contradicting the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan about when she was informed about financial issues at the college.