#Ophelia: The sights and sounds as the storm makes its way through Ireland
As Storm Ophelia makes its way through Ireland we will be capturing a selection of sights and sounds from the storm as they emerge on social media.
Met Eireann has said that winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas and the public are advised to remain indoors from these times.
From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry
From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster
From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway
From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster
From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster
10am:
Latest satellite image of Storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/0Ycpn0dN7p— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
@aaroadwatch Tree down outside Vienna Woods in Glanmire #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/cHUVirPU3U— Brian O'Keeffe (@BrianOKeeffe25) October 16, 2017
Here's the forecast track of #Ophelia— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
Note the strongest winds will be to the east of the centre of the storm. pic.twitter.com/t4RwSESOeV
#RedFMOphelia #Ophelia #Cork Galley head, Rosscarbery- from Shane pic.twitter.com/G8Jz2wzvci— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) October 16, 2017
10am, Co Limerick, #ophelia pic.twitter.com/rRIhWCLh7C— Marianna O'Dowd (@Mariannaodowd) October 16, 2017
Not sure how much Ophelia will affect us here in Somerset but there’s an eerie feel to things - a bit like a solar eclipse #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/PGY2nmgMK2— Neil Darwent (@freerangedairy) October 16, 2017
9am:
Latest model guidance for #Ophelia at 9am— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
Check @MetEireann for further updates pic.twitter.com/FGbFdXNOEh
#Ophelia 🌊 coming in over west Cork #HarbourView #Kilbrittain Time to hunker down! pic.twitter.com/Bzp0RJOeDc— Tony O Connor (@tonydoco) October 16, 2017
Trees down in #Cobh from #Ophelia #takecareofyourself pic.twitter.com/wj25XgQCpM— Eoin buckley (@Eoinbuckley3) October 16, 2017
The Shakey Sherkin Tree #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ztjtDTwoBW— Adrian Legg (@memenow) October 16, 2017
Looks like a close call! #cork #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/TsM7h3x0Jp— Adam McCarthy ☭ (@adammccarthy) October 16, 2017
Look at these clowns #Ophelia #portmarnock pic.twitter.com/Hid1hfIozW— John (@treeman1980) October 16, 2017
Our slates just went flying eep #Ophelia #HurricaneOphelia pic.twitter.com/QFjTQZICty— liam fitzgerald (@tycondriusfitz) October 16, 2017
This is the current view from Cape Clear Island, off the coast of County Cork, Ireland. One of the first places to be hit by storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/vAdDNIHoIX— Chris Cocking (@DrChrisCocking) October 16, 2017
Beautiful tree in our garden just upended narrowly missing the car. Scary. #itsnotoveryet #stormOphelia #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ZNY1PSExWV— Fiona Kearney (@fionakearney) October 16, 2017
8am:
Ummmm... think they know there’s something big coming? #Ophelia #mondays pic.twitter.com/jz4iCLunlk— Sarah Kavanagh (@sltlk) October 16, 2017
Big demand for water and torches in Tesco 24-hour in Wilton. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Nwz57ZMhGX— Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) October 16, 2017
@CorksRedFM @Corks96FM innasacrra road blocked from Ballincollig to blarney. #Ophelia #prayforcork pic.twitter.com/BkZdPEYDbE— Stephen Bowen (@steveb1916) October 16, 2017
Eerie sunshine breaking through the clouds on South coast #ophelia #rosscarbery #owenahincha pic.twitter.com/86wVuoZerb— Sylvia Robinson (@SylviaR23) October 16, 2017
First Kintogher casualty of #Ophelia, and this is only the taster! pic.twitter.com/j3CCB4MRF9— Michael Kirby (@mkirby0801) October 16, 2017
