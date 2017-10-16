#Ophelia: The sights and sounds as the storm makes its way through Ireland

Back to Hurricane Ophelia Ireland Home

As Storm Ophelia makes its way through Ireland we will be capturing a selection of sights and sounds from the storm as they emerge on social media.

Met Eireann has said that winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas and the public are advised to remain indoors from these times.

From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry

From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster

From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway

From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster

From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster

10am: 

9am: 

8am: 

 

 

 
KEYWORDS: Hurricane Ophelia

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland