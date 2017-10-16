Ophelia: The sights and sounds as the storm makes its way through Ireland

As Storm Ophelia makes its way through Ireland we will be capturing a selection of sights and sounds from the storm as they emerge on social media.

Met Eireann has said that winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas and the public are advised to remain indoors from these times.

From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry

From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster

From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway

From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster

From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster

10am:

Here's the forecast track of #Ophelia

Note the strongest winds will be to the east of the centre of the storm. pic.twitter.com/t4RwSESOeV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Not sure how much Ophelia will affect us here in Somerset but there’s an eerie feel to things - a bit like a solar eclipse #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/PGY2nmgMK2 — Neil Darwent (@freerangedairy) October 16, 2017

9am:

Latest model guidance for #Ophelia at 9am

Check @MetEireann for further updates pic.twitter.com/FGbFdXNOEh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

This is the current view from Cape Clear Island, off the coast of County Cork, Ireland. One of the first places to be hit by storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/vAdDNIHoIX — Chris Cocking (@DrChrisCocking) October 16, 2017

8am:

Big demand for water and torches in Tesco 24-hour in Wilton. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Nwz57ZMhGX — Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) October 16, 2017