Ophelia latest: Help called in from NI, UK and France as 245,000 without power

Here are some specifics about Ophelia's effect on the island of Ireland: Three people died. Two men and a woman were killed in separate incidents. One man was killed when a car he was in was struck by a tree while another man was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the wind. A woman died when a tree fell on her car in severe wind.

370,000 homes and businesses were without power at the peak of the storm at around 4pm on Monday afternoon. Updates on esbpowercheck.ie

The strongest gusts of the day were recorded as 190km/h at Fastnet Lighthouse off the Cork coast.

The eye of the storm passed over Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry at around 10am.

The storm first hit counties Kerry and Cork at around 5am, and cleared Donegal and the north coast of Northern Ireland by midnight, making the total time Ophelia took to track the island 19 hours.

The heaviest rainfall was in Belmullet in Co Mayo where 25.3mm fell. Meanwhile Dublin airport saw just one millimetre of rainfall.

Update - 9.35am: ESB crews have begun clean up and repair operations across the network this morning.

245,000 people remain without power, with some expected to be without supply for up to 10 days.

Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten gave an update on the ESB operation.

He said: "They've already requested additional staff from Northern Ireland and from Britain and the request has also gone for staff to come from France.

"All available resources are being deployed at the moment, the Defence Forces are assisting with the provision of helicopters, along with private helicopters to go along the lines to identify where there are breakages.

"Defence Force personnel will also be assisting the ESB on the ground with the removal of trees."

ESB Networks staff at the scene of fallen trees on Centre Park Road, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

7.55am: 245,000 without power with some in for a 10-day wait for restorationUp to 245,000 people are still without power after the storm this morning.

The ESB says most will be back on the grid within three to four days, but some will remain without supply for up to 10 days.

Spokeswoman Bernadine Maloney claims crews will be drafted in from elsewhere to help.

She said: "We are prioritising electricity to infrastructure, such as water and communications.

"The northern part of the country hasn't been as badly affected and when the power is restored there, including Northern Ireland, we will have crews there to help with the restoration effort."

Earlier: Three people are dead and hundreds of thousands still without power following the worst storm in recorded history on the island of Ireland.

The storm force winds were expected to have cleared the coast by midnight, but people have been warned to remain cautious in the aftermath of the extreme weather.

Fallen trees blocking roads and downed power lines are some of the likely hazards on today as the country begins to return to normal following a day when the island of Ireland went into lockdown.

Violent winds of more than 156kph in places caused widespread damage to electricity networks, uprooting trees and damaging properties.

The National Emergency Coordination Group will reconvene this morning at 10am to collate and assess damage reports from across the country following Storm Ophelia.

They were working on getting reports from local authorities and state agencies since last night.

They have issued four key public safety messages: The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850372999. Updates on esbpowercheck.ie;

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees.

The Department of Education and Skills has instructed all schools to remain closed. Crèches and Montessori facilities should also remain closed today.

People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours.

Approximately 30,000 eir customers are without broadband, telephone and mobile services as result of Storm Ophelia.

The telecoms company says the ex-hurricane delivered unprecedented levels of damage to its infrastructure, with the Southwest and Midlands worst affected and in particular Co. Cork.

It is warning more outages will arise today as back-up batteries run out.

1,200 staff are working on getting the network back up and running today.

Two men and a woman were killed in separate incidents.

One man was killed in Ravensdale, Dundalk, when a car he was in was struck by a tree at around 2.45pm, gardaí said.

In Cahir, Co Tipperary, a man in his 30s was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the wind.

Earlier, a woman died when a tree fell on her car in severe wind.

The Gardaí said the driver was in her mid 50s and was travelling outside Aglish village in Co Waterford.

A female passenger, in her 70s, was injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment, gardai said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Off the coast of Rosslare a volunteer lifeboat crew rescued three men on a yacht after they got into trouble in the storm.

The men had been trying to get to safety in a harbour but were constantly pushed back by wind and tides.

They issued a mayday 10 miles offshore and were rescued by the Rosslare Harbour lifeboat.

The storm has caused major disruption to power supplies and 330,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Monday night.

Help from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is expected to be drafted in on Wednesday to help restore power, the ESB said.

Officials have warned that repairs will take several days. Some areas were also hit by shortages to water supplies.

There were reports of localised flooding in Co Galway, and storm surges and severe winds were still predicted to pose a threat on the Dublin and Louth coasts until late on Monday night.

A spokesman for the HSE said there had been a significant impact on health services, and warned of disruption in the "coming days" with some cancellations and delays expected to appointments and discharges from hospital.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said additional funding will be made available to assist in the clean-up, and work is under way to assess the damage.

"As is always the case in national emergencies like this, full resources and additional funding will be available," he said.

More than 18,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Northern Ireland at 5pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day the storm forced former US president Bill Clinton to postpone a planned intervention in Northern Ireland's political stalemate.

It is understood Mr Clinton had been due to meet the North's warring political parties as they struggle to reach a deal to restore the collapsed Executive.

But the visit was called off at late notice due to the severe weather. It is understood the visit may still take place on Tuesday.

With the full extent of the storm damage still unknown, authorities in the Republic and Northern Ireland have said schools should remain closed for a second day to ensure the safety of children and staff.

Met Eireann described the storm as the most powerful to have been this far east in the Atlantic.