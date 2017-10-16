Ophelia: Here are the latest road closures and power outages

Storm Ophelia has made landfall in Ireland and there have been some power outages and road closures reported.

Ophelia is the most powerful Atlantic storm this far east on record packing "violent, destructive" gusts of over 130 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain, storm surges and flooding are likely in coastal areas - and the entire country has been placed on the highest state of alert.

People are urged to stay indoors and not to make unnecessary journeys.

You can check the latest power outages HERE

Road closures

There is telephone pole and wire hanging across the road between Kanturk and Castlemagner, around Castlemagner Cross, according to C103FM in Cork.

Here is a list of roads affected in Munster so far:

CORK

There is debris on the M8 Dublin Rd at the Dunkettle Interchange.

There is a tree blocking the N71 Bandon/Innishannon Rd at Rosewood estate. The Council is at the scene.

A fallen tree has been cleared from the N71 Clonakilty/Cork Rd at Convent Hill on the city side of Clonakilty.

There is a fallen tree blocking the Inniscarra Rd, between Inniscarra Bridge and Canons Cross.

There is a fallen tree on the Charleville/Milford Rd (R515) on the Newcastle West side of Newtownshandrum.

A tree is blocking the Cork/Coachford Rd (R618) at Inniscarra.

The Council are dealing with a fallen tree outside Bandon on the Dunmanway Rd (R586). Avoid at present.

A fallen tree is blocking the Glanmire/Watergrass Hill Rd (R635) between Glanmire Village and Riverstown Cross.

Fallen tree on the Charleville/Broadford Rd (R515) at the graveyard in Newtownshandrum.

The Donnybrook/Carrigaline Rd is blocked near Ballinrea Cross due to a fallen tree.

There is a tree down on the Bishopstown Rd, near the Hawkes Road jct.

There are reports of a fallen tree at Cuskinny Hill in Cobh. Take care in the area.

A fallen tree is blocking Briar Hill in Waterfall.

A tree is down at Ardbrack in Kinsale.

There is a tree down near the cemetery on the Waterloo/Newcastle Rd outside Blarney.

The local Ardpatrick Rd, off the N20 near Charleville, is blocked due to two fallen trees and electricity wires.

KERRY

There is a fallen tree on the N71 Ring of Kerry near Gortamullen, Kenmare.

There is a tree down on the N72 Killarney/Mallow Rd 2km outside Barraduff on the Killarney side.

A fallen tree is blocking Moll’s Gap (R568) near the tunnel.

A fallen tree has been cleared from the Kenmare/Kilgarvan Rd (R569) approx. 6.5km east of Kenmare.

TIPPERARY

There is an overhanging tree and electricity lines on the Galbally Rd (R662) at Ballinlard in Tipperary Town.

LIMERICK

Council staff are dealing with a fallen tree on the N69 Foynes Rd between Clarina and Kildimo.

There’s a fallen tree on the Dublin Rd at the turn-off for Murroe, just before the M7 jct at Castletroy.

WATERFORD

The Promenade/Strand Rd in Tramore is closed until the weather alert has passed.

There are reports of a fallen tree blocking one lane of Tramore/Dungarvan Rd (R675/Coast Rd) after O’Sheas garage.

Power outages

Power outages have begun to hit the south and west.

Cork City Council have issued the number of households affected by power outages in the county:

Ballincollig 754

Bishopstown 530

Riverstown 620

Douglas 990

10,000 customers have now lost their supply but the ESB will not carry out general repairs until the storm passes.

Spokesperson Bernadine Moloney says they are prioritising safety and emergency calls today.

She said: "People will see power lines down. Sometimes people are tempted to roll them up or kick them off the road.

"They are live and dangerous, so we would ask people not to approach them under any circumstances and instead to ring 1850 372 999."

The ESB's Bernadine Moloney had some advice for anyone who thinks they have lost power.

She said: "If they see their outage on powercheck, there is no need to call, if it isn't there, they should ring us on 1850 372 999.

"Or also, they can also go onto ESB Networks and report the outage online."

LIMERICK

ESB reporting 937 homes and businesses in Cappamore, East Limerick, have no power.

KERRY

There are power outages in Glengarriff, Milltown and Killarney town, but a fault at Woodford in Killarney is already under repair and power to 700 homes has been restored.