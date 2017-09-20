One of the 180 people on a tiny Cork island is €500k richer

Bere Island off the coast of Cork has the latest winner of the EuroMillions Plus jackpot.

The winner bought their ticket on Monday and is €500,000 better off after winning the top prize in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 5,10,41,43 and 44. There was no winner of last night’s €140m EuroMillions jackpot which rolls on to €155m for Friday night’s draw.

The 10km x 3km island, off the Beara Peninsula, is known as An tOileán Mór and has a population of around 180 people.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the local post office in Lawrence Cove which was only able to sell National Lottery tickets since late last year.

Mary Murphy, Post Mistress at the Bere Island Post Office for the past 40 years, said: "We are delighted this morning after hearing this great news.

"It’s fantastic for the island, for our community and I still can’t believe we sold the magic ticket. We are buzzing.

"It is also amazing for us in the Post Office as we are the life and soul of the community, similar to many rural towns and villages all over Ireland."

National Lottery officials will visit the island tomorrow to celebrate the win.

The Rebel county had another winner last night who matched five numbers, winning €29,526.

The ticket was sold in the Texaco service station on the Cork Road in Midelton, Co Cork.