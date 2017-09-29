One in 20 adults will be a cancer survivor by 2025, says Irish Cancer Society

There have been calls to increase efforts to entice oncology specialists and nurses to work here.

The cancer strategy for 2026 outlines the need for more qualified oncology staff.

Tthe Irish Cancer Society's Donal Buggy has said we still need to do more to support cancer survivors.

He said by 2025 one in twenty adults will be a cancer survivor.

"We have 150,000 cancer survivors in Ireland. By 2025 one in 20 adults will be a cancer survivor. They are going to need supports to be part of society and to ensure that they live the best quality of life that they can after the cancer treatment," he said.