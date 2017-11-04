One in 10 elderly people 'struggle to keep their home warm'

One in 10 elderly people cannot keep their home warm, a leading charity has warned.

ALONE also said that there was a 42% increase in the number availing of its Befriending Service last year.

CEO Sean Moynihan said that it is important that people look in on those who may feel isolated.

"For some older people, especially the over-80s, they spend 80% of the time at home," he said.

"We need to check in on the older people in our community who need it, and we need to provide them that support."

He added: "This time of the year, when people don't get out as much, the cold can ultimately cause people an awful lot of difficulty."