Oireachtas Committee on Eighth Amendment resumes today

The Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment will resume its deliberations on abortion today.

It's the first gathering of the group since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced Ireland will go to the polls on the matter next summer.

Today the committee will hear from the Masters of Ireland's maternity hospitals.

Chairperson Catherine Noone explains: "Well our job is to review the Citizens' Assembly recommendations and report to the Oireachtas, which we must do by the middle of December, so it sounds simple on the face of it.

"But that will involve a large amount of witnesses coming before us and obviously interactions with those witnesses and they will all facilitate us having a better understanding of the various areas."