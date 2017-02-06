Nurses and railworkers in talks with management today

Nursing unions will meet with HSE management this afternoon to discuss the ongoing dispute over staffing levels

Last Thursday, the INMO put forward a plan on what it believes is required to address the recruitment and retention of staff in the health sector.

It is expected some form of pay agreement for nurses will be tabled at the meeting.

The INMO's Executive Council will then consider those proposals on Wednesday.

90% of members voted in favour of industrial action back in December.

Separately unions at Irish Rail are meeting with management this morning.

They are looking for a pay rise of more than 20%, but the National Bus and Rail union would likely accept a deal in line with the 11% Dublin Bus and Luas drivers got.

The NBRU is also likely to again ballot its members at Dublin Bus for strike unless a row over pensions is resolved.

Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU is not confident a deal can be easily reached with the company.

"Confidence isn't a word I would be using these days, every time I turn we seem to have constant battles and barriers thrown up against us.

"I would have no expectations in terms of Irish Rail, hopefully I'll be presently surprised but I suspect not."

It sets the scene for a testy time for the transport sector, with 2,600 staff at Bus Éireann also preparing for an all-out strike from February 20.