Nothing will get done in the North during UK elections, says John Bruton

Former Taoiseach John Bruton says nothing will get done in the North during the UK elections.

He has also rejected calls for a border poll saying there is no point until there is substantial unionist support.

British MPs are expected to back their Prime Minister's call for a June general election today.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton said it means the issues in the North will get overlooked.

“The problem is the parties in Northern Ireland are retreating into the sort of irreconcilable positions that founded those parties, and they are not making an effort to reach out to one another at all.

“And the election means that nothing in the nature of compromise will happen until the election is over.”