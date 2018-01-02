Not too late to get flu vaccine despite 'Aussie Flu' circulation, experts say

Medical experts claim it is not too late to get the flu vaccine, despite that fact that it is already 'actively circulating' here.

So-called 'Aussie Flu' has arrived in Ireland this winter and there has been around 10 deaths linked to it so far.

The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine is warning at risk groups to take particular care.

President Emily O’Connor says the hallmark is a quite abrupt high fever, headahces, sore throats and dry cough.

She said: "Some people present with more gastrointestinal symptoms and in the elderly it can present a little bit more atypically."

File image.

- Digital Desk