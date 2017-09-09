No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot but one punter collects €109k

There was no winner one of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2m.

However one lucky punter who matched five numbers and the bonus has collected a cool €109,375.

Check those tickets

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 09, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 20



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €109,375

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 7
    • 8
    • 16
    • 23
    • 26
    • 37
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto PLus 2 top prize

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 39
    • 4



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 16
    • 23
    • 26
    • 37
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 39
    • 4



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 13
    • 26
    • 36
    • 39
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 22
    • 23
    • 39



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions

 

