No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot but one punter collects €109k
There was no winner one of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2m.
However one lucky punter who matched five numbers and the bonus has collected a cool €109,375.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 09, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 37
- 38
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 9
- 16
- 17
- 21
- 34
- 20
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €109,375
- 2
- 8
- 20
- 25
- 33
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 7
- 8
- 16
- 23
- 26
- 37
- 2
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto PLus 2 top prize
- 3
- 12
- 19
- 20
- 22
- 39
- 4
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 8
- 20
- 25
- 33
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 8
- 16
- 23
- 26
- 37
- 2
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 12
- 19
- 20
- 22
- 39
- 4
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 7
- 13
- 26
- 36
- 39
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 7
- 13
- 14
- 22
- 23
- 39
