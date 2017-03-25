No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot tonight worth over €5m.

There was one winner of €236,254 and 54 winners of €790.

The Lotto Plus top prize of €500,000 was also won

The next Lotto jackpot is €5.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 25, 2017


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,030,097

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 56,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who gets €236,254.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.  The winning ticket was sold in the South.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 19
    • 38
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 38
    • 10



