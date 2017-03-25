No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot tonight worth over €5m.
There was one winner of €236,254 and 54 winners of €790.
The Lotto Plus top prize of €500,000 was also won
The next Lotto jackpot is €5.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 25, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 14
- 19
- 23
- 36
- 38
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 7
- 13
- 21
- 23
- 39
- 20
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,030,097
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 56,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who gets €236,254.
- 1
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 18
- 27
- 28
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 3
- 8
- 14
- 15
- 19
- 38
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 11
- 14
- 15
- 24
- 38
- 10
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 12
- 21
- 26
- 27
- 34
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 15
- 22
- 26
- 29
- 36
- 39
