No winner of tonight's €2.5m Lotto jackpot

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 20, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 12
    • 14
    • 16
    • 18
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 16
    • 27
    • 35
    • 37
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,545,411

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.

    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 31
    • 37
    • 41
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 8
    • 11
    • 36
    • 37
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 24
    • 25
    • 36
    • 45
    • 46
    • 37



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 31
    • 37
    • 41
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 8
    • 11
    • 36
    • 37
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 24
    • 25
    • 36
    • 45
    • 46
    • 37



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 17
    • 23
    • 33
    • 37
    • 38
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 29
    • 30
    • 39



