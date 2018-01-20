No winner of tonight’s €2.5m Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €2,545,411.
The numbers drawn were 17, 19, 29, 31, 37 and 41. The bonus number was 34.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize which was worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn tonight were 4, 5, 8, 11, 36 and 37. The bonus number was 21.
The Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000 was not won tonight.
The numbers drawn were 5, 24, 25, 36, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 37.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 20, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 8
- 12
- 14
- 16
- 18
- 21
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 8
- 16
- 27
- 35
- 37
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,545,411
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.
- 17
- 19
- 29
- 31
- 37
- 41
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 5
- 8
- 11
- 36
- 37
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 24
- 25
- 36
- 45
- 46
- 37
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 19
- 29
- 31
- 37
- 41
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 5
- 8
- 11
- 36
- 37
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 24
- 25
- 36
- 45
- 46
- 37
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 17
- 23
- 33
- 37
- 38
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 12
- 21
- 25
- 27
- 29
- 30
- 39
