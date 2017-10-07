No winner of Lotto jackpot but three players win €78k each
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5 million.
Over 41,000 players won prizes, including three lucky players who won the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize of €78,817 each.
Check your numbers here:
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 28
- 36
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 19
- 25
- 29
- 31
- 39
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,966,633
- 9
- 16
- 25
- 31
- 38
- 43
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 4
- 29
- 38
- 45
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 18
- 32
- 34
- 42
- 45
- 47
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 16
- 25
- 31
- 38
- 43
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 29
- 38
- 45
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 18
- 32
- 34
- 42
- 45
- 47
- 27
