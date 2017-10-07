No winner of Lotto jackpot but three players win €78k each

A tourist couple were left teetering in their hired car high over one of Ireland’s most famous viewing spots this afternoon after hitting the accelerator rather than the brake while stopping to take a peek.

The Government is looking at cancelling the passports of convicted paedophiles.

It is the third time the institution has won the accolade.

Hundreds of jobs are coming on stream for Cork.

A group of seven sound engineers from the Cork Opera House have picked up a cool €26,103 Match 5 prize from last Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

An ambulance sent to a car crash in Cork city arrived more than an hour after the 999 call was received, by which time the injured parties had left the scene.

Michael O’Leary has written to all Ryanair pilots offering to “transform” their pay and career prospects and to beat the pay and job security offered by rival airlines.