No winner of Lotto jackpot but three players win €78k each

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5 million.

Over 41,000 players won prizes, including three lucky players who won the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize of €78,817 each.

Check your numbers here:

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 07, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 28
    • 36
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 19
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,966,633

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 29
    • 38
    • 45
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 18
    • 32
    • 34
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 29
    • 38
    • 45
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 32
    • 34
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27



Full Lotto draw results »
