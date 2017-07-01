No winner of Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,954,633.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 01, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 33
    • 38
    • 39
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 35



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,954,633

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 7
    • 15
    • 31
    • 47
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 10
    • 11
    • 40
    • 45
    • 33



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 7
    • 15
    • 31
    • 47
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 10
    • 11
    • 40
    • 45
    • 33



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland