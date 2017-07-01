No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,954,633.
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 01, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 11
- 18
- 33
- 38
- 39
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 14
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 35
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,954,633
- 11
- 13
- 19
- 26
- 38
- 41
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 6
- 7
- 15
- 31
- 47
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 4
- 10
- 11
- 40
- 45
- 33
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 13
- 19
- 26
- 38
- 41
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 6
- 7
- 15
- 31
- 47
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 10
- 11
- 40
- 45
- 33
