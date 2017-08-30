No winner of €2m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

Although the jackpot was not won, over 34,000 players won smaller prizes.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 18, 19, 29 and 39. The bonus number was 10.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 30, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 27
    • 28
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 17
    • 19
    • 26
    • 32
    • 37
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto PLus 1 top prize

    • 2
    • 9
    • 13
    • 20
    • 25
    • 47
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 3
    • 6
    • 12
    • 30
    • 37
    • 39
    • 31



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 13
    • 20
    • 25
    • 47
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 12
    • 30
    • 37
    • 39
    • 31



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 16
    • 29
    • 35
    • 36
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 20
    • 35
    • 30



