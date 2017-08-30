No winner of €2m Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.
Although the jackpot was not won, over 34,000 players won smaller prizes.
The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 18, 19, 29 and 39. The bonus number was 10.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 15
- 16
- 19
- 27
- 28
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 17
- 19
- 26
- 32
- 37
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes
- 5
- 12
- 18
- 19
- 29
- 39
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto PLus 1 top prize
- 2
- 9
- 13
- 20
- 25
- 47
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 3
- 6
- 12
- 30
- 37
- 39
- 31
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 12
- 18
- 19
- 29
- 39
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 9
- 13
- 20
- 25
- 47
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 6
- 12
- 30
- 37
- 39
- 31
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 3
- 16
- 29
- 35
- 36
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 13
- 14
- 16
- 20
- 35
- 30
