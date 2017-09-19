'No reason why Ibrahim Halawa can't be home by next week,' says his solicitor

Ibrahim Halawa's solicitor says there is no reason he cannot be home in Ireland by next week.

The 21-year-old Irish man was acquitted in Egypt yesterday after waiting four years behind bars for his trial to conclude.

He was arrested at a protest in Cairo in 2013 and his charges included murder.

The Dubliner was found innocent yesterday and Ibrahim's lawyer Darragh Mackin says he is due back in Ireland shortly.

Ibrahim Halawa, moments after his acquittal. He jumped with joy, hugged fellow prisoners and had tears in his eyes. pic.twitter.com/P40IjYQLHK — Declan Walsh (@declanwalsh) September 18, 2017

Mr Mackin said: "There is a 60-day window, of course, for the state to appeal. However, we'd be very much of the view that Ibrahim should be release, we don’t see an appeal getting in the way of that.

"If the boxes are ticked and we can get through these minor procedure hurdles pretty quickly, we see no reason why he can't be returned home by next week."