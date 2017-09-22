No fatalities on Irish roads during European Day Without a Road Death

There were no deaths on Irish roads during European Day Without a Road Death yesterday.

A total of 140,995 vehicles were checked by Gardaí as part of what was also known as Project Edward.

Some 632 drivers were caught speeding, however.

In one case, a vehicle was caught doing 91 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre zone.
