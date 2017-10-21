No 'budget bounce' as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil slip in opinion polls

The Taoiseach is likely to be disappointed to have missed out on a 'budget bounce' in the latest opinion poll.

Red C research gives Fine Gael a 4-point lead over Fianna Fáil.

The latest opinion poll for tomorrow's Sunday Business Post has Fine Gael on 29% and Fianna Fail on 25% .

Both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar's parties are down one point.

The results will also be disappointing for Fianna Fáil as they claimed credit for some of the measures in Budget 2018 and also recently held their Ard Fheis.

Sinn Fein is down two on 14%, Labour up one on 6%, and Independents are up two on 12%