Nigel Farage sends a message for Ireland while 'celebrating' Brexit

Controversial politician Nigel Farage gave an impromptu interview with 3News Ireland, while supping a pint in London, on the day Brexit was triggered.

The former UKIP leader, who was one of the most high-profile voices in favour of Britain leaving the EU, said it was a ‘day for celebration’.

Mr Farage said it had been a 25 year journey and the ‘impossible dream had come true.’

Speaking to 3News anchor Colette Fitzpatrick Mr Farage said: “It’s good news, it’s good news for us and many other countries like yours who will start to ask the question…What is the European Union for in the 21st century? Does it serve its purpose anymore?”

Speaking about the knock-on effect of Brexit the politician said: “What happened in this country with Brexit is beginning to be reflected across the European Union. People are rejecting this model for Europe”

Answering Ms Fitzpatrick’s question regarding the effect Brexit will have on Ireland, Mr Farage said: “Irish agriculture in particular needs the UK very badly”

Finally, when asked to speak directly to the people of Ireland, the former UKIP leader said: “My message to Enda Kenny is pointless, because he takes a very different view to me. My message to the Irish people is watch this Brexit process and think about your own futures”