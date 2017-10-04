Nicola Sturgeon: Ties between Scotland and Ireland 'more important than ever'

The First Minister of Scotland has said that trade links between Scotland and Ireland have "unlimited potential for future development".

Nicola Sturgeon said the ties between the two nations are "more important than ever" as she prepared for a two-day visit to Dublin.

The First Minister is due to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and will deliver the keynote speech at the Dublin Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Thursday October 5.

She will also visit the Ark children's cultural centre and see a performance by Barrowland Ballet, which was funded with cash from the Scottish Government Edinburgh Festivals EXPO fund.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The ties between Scotland and Ireland are more important than ever and this visit is an opportunity to build on the longstanding cultural, economic, and political links that exist between our countries.

"Ireland is a valued trade partner for Scotland and our sixth biggest export market with more than 100 Irish companies currently investing in Scotland.

"We see unlimited potential for future development and that is why we established an investment and innovation hub in Dublin last year.

"I look forward to meeting the Taoiseach to discuss these shared values and interests and further developing business links between our two countries."