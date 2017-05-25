New report shows number of pubs in every constituency

A new report details the number of pubs, hotels and restaurants in Ireland and every constituency within, writes Pam Ryan.

The report, released by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), was researched and written by DCU economist, Anthoney Foley.

The aim of the research was to highlight how the drinks sector contributes to local economies throughout Ireland and how the country's high alcohol excise tax risks derailing growth and discouraging tourists from visiting, particularly those from the United Kingdom.

Ireland's alcohol excise tax is the second highest in the EU, behind only Finland.

By drink category, Ireland has the highest wine excise, the second highest beer excise and the third highest spirits excise.

But does that harm the publican economy?

Figures from the report show that the drinks and hospitality sector pays €2.9 billion in wages and helps deliver €6.4 billion in tourism revenue each year.

The report also breaks down the figures by constituency. In Tipperary for example, the sector supports 4,000 jobs and pays out €87 million in wages, while in Dublin West, the industry employes 6,290 people and drives €140.8 million in wages.

Surprised by the number of pubs in your area?

Ireland

Pubs: 7,193

Hotels: 983

Restaurants: 2,406

Carlow-Kilkenny

Pubs: 288

Hotels: 19

Restaurants: 63

Cavan-Monaghan

Pubs: 296

Hotels: 17

Restaurants: 33

Clare

Pubs: 291

Hotels: 18

Restaurants: 60

Cork East

Pubs: 210

Hotels: 14

Restaurants: 62

Cork North-Central

Pubs: 215

Hotels: 14

Restaurants: 64

Cork North-West

Pubs: 160

Hotels: 11

Restaurants: 48

Cork South-Central

Pubs: 217

Hotels: 14

Restaurants: 65

Cork South-West

Pubs: 153

Hotels: 10

Restaurants: 45

Donegal

Pubs: 365

Hotels: 40

Restaurants: 77

Dublin Bay North

Pubs: 89

Hotels: 16

Restaurants: 97

Dublin Bay South

Pubs: 70

Hotels: 12

Restaurants: 77

Dublin Central

Pubs: 54

Hotels: 9

Restaurants: 58

Dublin Fingal

Pubs: 86

Hotels: 15

Restaurants: 93

Dublin Mid-West

Pubs: 66

Hotels: 12

Restaurants: 72

Dublin North-West

Pubs: 55

Hotels: 10

Restaurants: 60

Dublin Rathdown

Pubs: 53

Hotels: 9

Restaurants: 58

Dublin South-Central

Pubs: 70

Hotels: 12

Restaurants: 76

Dublin South-West

Pubs: 88

Hotels: 15

Restaurants: 95

Dublin West

Pubs: 69

Hotels: 12

Restaurants: 74

Dún Laoghaire

Pubs: 72

Hotels: 13

Restaurants: 78

Galway East

Pubs: 177

Hotels: 24

Restaurants: 53

Galway West

Pubs: 298

Hotels: 41

Restaurants: 89

Kerry

Pubs: 435

Hotels: 50

Restaurants: 138

Kildare North

Pubs: 104

Hotels: 12

Restaurants: 48

Kildare South

Pubs: 79

Hotels: 10

Restaurants: 37

Laois

Pubs: 123

Hotels: 9

Restaurants: 20

Limerick City

Pubs: 206

Hotels: 13

Restaurants: 47

Limerick County

Pubs: 154

Hotels: 10

Restaurants: 35

Longford-Westmeath

Pubs: 259

Hotels: 11

Restaurants: 54

Louth

Pubs: 182

Hotels: 10

Restaurants: 53

Mayo

Pubs: 373

Hotels: 40

Restaurants: 76

Meath East

Pubs: 98

Hotels: 6

Restaurants: 32

Meath West

Pubs: 97

Hotels: 6

Restaurants: 32

Offaly

Pubs: 126

Hotels: 5

Restaurants: 20

Roscommon-Galway

Pubs: 203

Hotels: 4

Restaurants: 20

Sligo-Leitrim

Pubs: 254

Hotels: 16

Restaurants: 36

Tipperary

Pubs: 422

Hotels: 17

Restaurants: 49

Waterford

Pubs: 220

Hotels: 15

Restaurants: 67

Wexford

Pubs: 265

Hotels: 22

Restaurants: 73

Wicklow

Pubs: 151

Hotels: 18

Restaurants: 72

Read the full report here.

H/T to her.ie