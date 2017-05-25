New report shows number of pubs in every constituency
A new report details the number of pubs, hotels and restaurants in Ireland and every constituency within, writes Pam Ryan.
The report, released by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), was researched and written by DCU economist, Anthoney Foley.
The aim of the research was to highlight how the drinks sector contributes to local economies throughout Ireland and how the country's high alcohol excise tax risks derailing growth and discouraging tourists from visiting, particularly those from the United Kingdom.
Ireland's alcohol excise tax is the second highest in the EU, behind only Finland.
By drink category, Ireland has the highest wine excise, the second highest beer excise and the third highest spirits excise.
But does that harm the publican economy?
Figures from the report show that the drinks and hospitality sector pays €2.9 billion in wages and helps deliver €6.4 billion in tourism revenue each year.
The report also breaks down the figures by constituency. In Tipperary for example, the sector supports 4,000 jobs and pays out €87 million in wages, while in Dublin West, the industry employes 6,290 people and drives €140.8 million in wages.
Ireland
Pubs: 7,193
Hotels: 983
Restaurants: 2,406
Carlow-Kilkenny
Pubs: 288
Hotels: 19
Restaurants: 63
Cavan-Monaghan
Pubs: 296
Hotels: 17
Restaurants: 33
Clare
Pubs: 291
Hotels: 18
Restaurants: 60
Cork East
Pubs: 210
Hotels: 14
Restaurants: 62
Cork North-Central
Pubs: 215
Hotels: 14
Restaurants: 64
Cork North-West
Pubs: 160
Hotels: 11
Restaurants: 48
Cork South-Central
Pubs: 217
Hotels: 14
Restaurants: 65
Cork South-West
Pubs: 153
Hotels: 10
Restaurants: 45
Donegal
Pubs: 365
Hotels: 40
Restaurants: 77
Dublin Bay North
Pubs: 89
Hotels: 16
Restaurants: 97
Dublin Bay South
Pubs: 70
Hotels: 12
Restaurants: 77
Dublin Central
Pubs: 54
Hotels: 9
Restaurants: 58
Dublin Fingal
Pubs: 86
Hotels: 15
Restaurants: 93
Dublin Mid-West
Pubs: 66
Hotels: 12
Restaurants: 72
Dublin North-West
Pubs: 55
Hotels: 10
Restaurants: 60
Dublin Rathdown
Pubs: 53
Hotels: 9
Restaurants: 58
Dublin South-Central
Pubs: 70
Hotels: 12
Restaurants: 76
Dublin South-West
Pubs: 88
Hotels: 15
Restaurants: 95
Dublin West
Pubs: 69
Hotels: 12
Restaurants: 74
Dún Laoghaire
Pubs: 72
Hotels: 13
Restaurants: 78
Galway East
Pubs: 177
Hotels: 24
Restaurants: 53
Galway West
Pubs: 298
Hotels: 41
Restaurants: 89
Kerry
Pubs: 435
Hotels: 50
Restaurants: 138
Kildare North
Pubs: 104
Hotels: 12
Restaurants: 48
Kildare South
Pubs: 79
Hotels: 10
Restaurants: 37
Laois
Pubs: 123
Hotels: 9
Restaurants: 20
Limerick City
Pubs: 206
Hotels: 13
Restaurants: 47
Limerick County
Pubs: 154
Hotels: 10
Restaurants: 35
Longford-Westmeath
Pubs: 259
Hotels: 11
Restaurants: 54
Louth
Pubs: 182
Hotels: 10
Restaurants: 53
Mayo
Pubs: 373
Hotels: 40
Restaurants: 76
Meath East
Pubs: 98
Hotels: 6
Restaurants: 32
Meath West
Pubs: 97
Hotels: 6
Restaurants: 32
Offaly
Pubs: 126
Hotels: 5
Restaurants: 20
Roscommon-Galway
Pubs: 203
Hotels: 4
Restaurants: 20
Sligo-Leitrim
Pubs: 254
Hotels: 16
Restaurants: 36
Tipperary
Pubs: 422
Hotels: 17
Restaurants: 49
Waterford
Pubs: 220
Hotels: 15
Restaurants: 67
Wexford
Pubs: 265
Hotels: 22
Restaurants: 73
Wicklow
Pubs: 151
Hotels: 18
Restaurants: 72
Read the full report here.
H/T to her.ie
