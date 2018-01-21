New poll reveals health and housing two biggest issues for voters

Update 11.10am: A new poll for The Sunday Times found hospitals and the health service were the biggest issue for voters this month.

As the flu epidemic intensified in the first half of January, nearly seven out of 10 voters OR 68% said that issues in the health service would influence their vote if there were a general election in the morning.

The next biggest issue was homelessness and the lack of local authority housing, which was a concern for 50% of those polled.

The results of the B and A Poll show Fine Gael has dropped two points but remains six clear of Fianna Fail - There's no change for Fianna Fail on 26%.

Sinn Fein and Labour are both up a point to 18% and 6% respectively - while other parties remain largely unchanged.

Leo Varadkar retains the highest leaders' rating at 52%.

Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll

Fine Gael 32% -2

Fianna Fail 26% n/c

Sinn Fein 18% + 1

Independets & Others 18% -1

Labour 6% +1



The poll was conducted among 1,000 voters nationwide between 4-16 January.

