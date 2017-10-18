NBRU and Irish Rail re-enter talks over pay

Irish Rail and the National Bus and Rail Union are to go back to the talks table over pay.

The union said it has accepted an invitation to further pay talks ahead of planned industrial action at the train company.

The NBRU said it anticipates full backing from its members to begin action in the coming days.

The talks at the WRC are due to begin tomorrow.

File photo of Irish Rail strikes

"We have, in deference to the good Offices of the Workplace Relations Commission, accepted an invitation to enter discussions regarding the ongoing pay dispute at Irish Rail," said the NBRU's General Secretary.

Dermot O'Leary said a pay rise was "long overdue and well-deserved".

"This engagement […] will require a lot more from the Company than the feeble efforts heretofore," Mr O'Leary added.