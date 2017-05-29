National Maternity Hospital: 'The month is now up'

There are renewed calls for the Health Minister to outline the progress he has made regarding the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital.

Simon Harris asked for a month on April 28 to allow him to talk to the relevant stakeholders and review the agreement, which would see the facility built on land owned by the Sisters of Charity.

AIMS Ireland, which represents maternity service users, says that this month is now up and is demanding to know the outcome of the talks.

Chairperson Krysia Lynch says they need to know whether the agreement will be acceptable to the public.

"When the Minister half makes a promise and says that after the month the situation will be reviewed, I think he owes the taxpayers, the people who are going to pay for this brand new maternity hospital, that answer once the month is up.

"The month is now up and there is one very clear question that has not been answered, that is what is the viewpoint from the Sister's of Charity, the ones that actually own the land, what will they permit and not permit," she said.