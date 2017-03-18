National Lottery confirm shop that sold €500k winning Euromillions ticket

While there was no winner of the St. Patrick’s Day EuroMillions €17 million jackpot draw, there was one lucky Carlow winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at O’Reilly Stores in Moffat Street in Hacketstown in Co. Carlow on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

The National Lottery also reminds players to check their Christmas Millionaire Raffle tickets.

The winner(s) of the €1 million National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle has just two weeks left to claim their prize. The deadline of Friday 31 March is fast approaching.

The Christmas Millionaire top prize winning ticket of €1 million, was ticket number 179740. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on 21 December 2016.