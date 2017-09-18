Nathan Coakley, aka Nathan Hutch, remanded in custody after extradition from UK

A 23-year-old Dublin man has been remanded in custody following his extradition form the UK on knife possession and motor theft related charges.

Nathan Coakley, aka Nathan Hutch, from Buckingham Street Upper in the inner city's north side will face his next hearing today.

Four members of the Garda Armed Support Unit holding machine guns were on duty at the courtroom door during his brief hearing before Judge Grainne Malone at a special late sitting of Dublin District Court tonight.

He faces three charges: unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon and possession of stolen keys at Ringsend Road, Dublin 4 on Dec. 24, 2015.

Garda Bryan Hunt told Judge Grainne Malone that the accused was arrested at 5.35pm at Dublin Airport. He was travelling with a passport in the name of Nathan Hutch, the court heard.

Garda Hunt, who is attached to Irishtown Garda station, told the court the 23-year-old man was arrested on foot of district court warrants issued on June 6 last.

He was transported to Ballymun Garda station where at 6.34pm he was charged with the three offences.

Garda Hunt said Mr Coakley was cautioned after each charge “and made no reply”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in relation to all matters, Garda Hunt said.

This means the case will be sent forward to a higher court.

The garda said the purpose of the remand was to await preparation of a book of evidence but it will not be ready at the next hearing.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said there was no application for bail and there was consent his client being remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

Judge Malone noted the DPP’s direction in the case and said that the State have six weeks to complete the book of evidence.

Garda Hunt said he has been informed it will be ready in two weeks.

There was an application for legal aid and Mr Coakley spoke up to confirm he wanted Mr Fleming to represent him. A statement of his means had also been furnished to the court.

Garda Hunt said Mr Coakley was extradited from the UK on an European Arrest Warrant. He also said the accused had consented to the extradition.

Another warrant is to be executed tomorrow, the court also heard.

The garda said the accused had been held in custody for six days however Mr Coakley spoke up to say “a week and two days”.

Judge Malone granted legal aid and remanded him in custody pending his next hearing tomorrow.

Dressed in a grey sweater, black trousers and shoes and a black body-warmer, Mr Coakley sat on the defendant’s bench and chatted quietly to his mother who was at the front row of the public gallery for a couple of minutes before the remand warrant was ready and he was brought out of the courtroom.