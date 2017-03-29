Murder trial hears member of Presbyterian Church stayed quiet for 25 years about alleged confession

A member of the Presbyterian Church has told a murder trial he stayed quiet about an alleged confession because he felt he had a duty to the accused.

He was giving evidence in the trial of John Joseph Malone from Newpark in Kilkenny who’s accused of murdering a widow pensioner in 1987.

Billy Patterson and John Joe Malone were well-known to each other in the late 80s through the local Presbyterian Church in Kilkenny city.

In the wake of Nancy Smyth’s death in September 1987, he said he became aware that Mr. Malone had been arrested.

He said there were rumours about his alleged involvement and that he’d been attending bible studies in the hope of becoming a Christian.

While driving to Ballyfoyle a few months later, he said he asked him if he’d killed her – and he replied “yes”.

He said he told him to go to the guards.

When asked why he didn't do so himself, he said he felt he’d a duty through his role with the church but that he revealed their conversation when his conscience got the better of him over 25 years later.

John Joe Malone denies strangling the 69-year-old before setting her home on Wolfe Tone Street in Kilkenny city on fire. His trial continues tomorrow.