Multi-vehicle crash causing delays in Cork

Gardaí are dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the N40 in Cork.

The crash occured westbound on the South Ring Road just after the Bloomfield Interchange.

There are delays on approach from Mahon.

Eastbound on the N40 is also very busy from South Douglas Road to the Dunkettle Interchange.

