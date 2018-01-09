Motion calling for removal of Conor Skehan passed after homeless comment controversy

Dublin City Council has passed a motion calling for the removal of Conor Skehan as chair of the Housing Agency.

Mr Skehan sparked a controversy when he said there was evidence homeless people are "gaming the system" to secure housing.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last week reappointed him to the position, despite the comments.

Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan proposed the motion at last night's Dublin City Council meeting.

He said: "This is a culture of victim blaming which I believe those in authority are trying to hide behind."

Mr Skehan sparked a controversy when he said there was evidence homeless people are "gaming the system" to secure housing.

- Digital Desk