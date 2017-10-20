More than €15k in cash, 8,000 cigarettes and a car seized in Cork city

Cash, unstamped cigarettes, and a car were seized earlier today following a number of searches at premises on the north side of Cork city.

€15,015 was seized in the intelligence-led operation, along with a 2011 Skoda Octavia and 8,200 unstamped cigarettes.

The unstamped cigarettes represented an estimated loss to the Exchequer of €3,900.

Revenue detector dogs Harvey and Marley helped officers find the cash and unstamped cigarettes hidden in furniture and elsewhere on the premises.

Revenue officers questioned an Irish man in his 60s, a Moroccan man in his 30s and a Ukrainian woman in her 50s.

The cash seized in the operation.

Files are being prepared with a view to prosecute.