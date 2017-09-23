Monaghan road accident claims life of woman and puts two in hospital

A woman in her early 60s has died in a car crash in Co. Monaghan this afternoon.

The woman was a passenger in a car being driven by another woman in her 40s when it was in a collision with another car at Feragh, on the Monaghan to Ballybay Road at around 4.45pm today.

The driver of the second car, a man in his mid 40s, was taken to Cavan Hospital with minor injuries, while the female driver was brought to to Monaghan Hospital with serious injuries.

The Monaghan to Ballybay Road is currently closed until forensic officers investigate the scene in the morning and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 - 77201, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.