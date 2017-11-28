Missing Tipperary student located in UK and will return home to family today

A missing student from Tipperary is to be reunited with his family today.

Stephen Cullinan was last seen leaving his student accommodation in Castletroy on November 2, before heading to Dublin.

After three weeks of searching, it is understood that the 25-year-old has been located in the UK and is due to be reunited with his family today.

The family has thanked everyone involved in the search efforts and has asked for privacy at this time.