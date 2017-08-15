Minister promises homeless children presenting with difficulties will get treatment

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has given his assurances that homeless children will be rehabilitated once they are re-homed.

Nearly 2,000 children here are currently homeless - nearly 800 of whom are under four.

Homeless children have already been presenting with speech and mobility difficulties from living in inadequate conditions.

Speaking at the launch of a €12m turnkey housing project in Carlow, he said every effort will be made to help children overcome the feelings of uncertainty about their future.

Mr Murphy said: "One of the first things that was brought to my attention when I got this brief was that a number of years ago some of the early learning children, say zero to three years, were presenting with speech and social difficulties because of some of the environments they were growing up in.

"Now we have children presenting with motor difficulties because they don’t have sufficient space to play, to crawl, to develop these skills.

"That is why we have pursued this hub strategy, because we recognise that a hotel or a B&B is no place, even for emergency accommodation, for families."