Minister Naughten 'doing grand' after being knocked down by car in Roscommon

Update 5.30pm: Communications Minister Dennis Naughten is said to be “doing grand” after being hit by a car while cycling with his wife today writes Daniel McConnell.

The 43-year-old Independent minister, who is a keen cyclist was struck from behind while out with wife Mary, who was not injured in the incident.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Naughten’s spokeswoman said his injuries are not too serious and that he was recovering in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinsloe.

Mr Naughten was cycling with his wife along a road between Roscommon town and Fuerty at about 2pm this afternoon when he was struck by a car.

Gardai are investigating the incident.

Steeped in Fine Gael, Mr Naughten lost the party whip after he strongly opposed the downgrading of the Accident and Emergency department at Roscommon Hospital in 2011.

He resisted calls to join the Independent Alliance but was part of the negotiations to form the Government along with other rural TDs following last year's General Election.

