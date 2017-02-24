Minister for Defence: Improving economy to blame for retention problems within the forces

The Minister for Defence has blamed the improving economy for retention problems within the forces.

It follows a report which shows serious moral issues amongst members.

While he admitted difficulties within the force - Minister Paul Kehoe (pictured) says a new recruitment campaign offers opportunities for young people that no other career can provide.

He has denied there are serious issues within the Defence Forces: "Well I don't want to use the word crisis, and I don’t want to exercise people's minds when they use the word crisis, but there is no crisis within the Irish defence forces.

"But what I will say is retention is an issue, for me as minister with responsibility foir defence and my department and the defence forces as a whole.

"But let me say, maybe one of the reasons is because we have a very improving economy."
