Michelle O’Neill hoping to become deputy leader of Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill has revealed that she is planning to put herself forward to become the deputy leader of the party.

She says she wants to join president-elect Mary Lou McDonald in fronting the party.

Nominations to select a new vice president will get underway tomorrow, with the process lasting a week.

The new leader and deputy will officially be elected on February 10.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already welcomed the change of leadership in the party.

However, speaking to Clare FM, Mr Varadkar says he is not convinced Sinn Féin could run the country well, given their past performance in Northern Ireland.

"You know, Sinn Féin has been in power in the North, and it wouldn’t give me much confidence that they could do a good job here, given first of all, they’ve performed so poorly in Government in Northern Ireland, and secondly, have been unable to form a coalition a year after an election," he said.

- Digital desk