Michelle O'Neill to discuss UDA activity with PSNI Chief Constable today
08/08/2017 - 06:37:09Back to Ireland Home
Sinn Féin's leader in the North will today meet PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton to discuss UDA activity.
Michelle O'Neill says she will be raising concerns about continuing violence which is being attributed to the group.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms O'Neill said she would also discuss recent judicial calls for an overarching inquiry into the activities of the Glenanne Gang during the troubles.
Join the conversation - comment here