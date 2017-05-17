Michael Ring says Kenny's successor will have to have commitment and stamina

Mayo Fine Gael TD Michael Ring has said Enda Kenny's successor will have to show the same commitment and stamina that the Taoiseach did.

Speaking on RTÉ's Drivetime Deputy Ring said Mr Kenny gave all he could as leader of the country and that he did a tremendous job.

"I've been serving alongside Enda Kenny since I became a member of Mayo County Council, as a member of the Dáil and I had the pleasure of proposing him on three occasions as leader of FG and whoever follows Enda Kenny will have to have great commitment, great stamina because he is somebody who gave it 17 and 18 hours a day.

"You might think that's an exaggeration, it's not, he gave it everything," he said.

When asked if he was close to Mr Kenny, he said on a personal capacity they got on very well.

"On his good days and his bad days I've always been close to Enda Kenny," he said.