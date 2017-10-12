Met Éireann 'keeping a close eye' on Hurricane Ophelia as it crosses the Atlantic

Met Éireann said they are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ophelia.

The storm was upgraded to a category one hurricane last night and is taking an unpredictable path across the Atlantic.

Head of forecasting, Gerald Fleming, says at this stage it's difficult to gauge how the storm will play out.

"We're looking at the possibility of stormy weather coming our way early next week - Sunday night, Monday, maybe even into Tuesday morning - with the remnants of a hurricane or tropical storm Ophelia wrapped up in it.

"At the moment, because it's four days away, there are a lot of possibilities as to how this might evolve, we are anxious to keep an eye on it.

"But be aware, this could be a complete non-event, or it could be a severe event."