Met Éireann issues Status Orange Thunder Warning

A nationwide Status Orange Thunder Warning has been issued by Met Éireann this morning.

A Status Orange warning indicates weather conditions “which have the capacity to impact significantly on people”.

Today’s warning, which was issued at 9am this morning, states that “widespread thundery activity expected this afternoon and evening”.

It is valid from midday until midnight today.

A separate Status Yellow Rainfall Warning, issued yesterday, remains effect until 9pm this evening for Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

“Some very heavy or thundery downpours are likely at times on Tuesday, mainly in parts of Connacht and Ulster with local spot flooding,” the warning states.