Met Éireann issue yellow weather warning in Clare

Clare County Council have urged the public exercise caution after Met Éireann issue a yellow weather warning this evening.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong west, veering northwest winds which are expected to affect western and southwestern coastal counties later on Sunday.

They are expected to continue overnight and into Monday morning with mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The winds will be strongest in exposed hilly and coastal areas with very high seas along the coasts during this period also.

The public are advised to take extreme care in exposed coastal locations.