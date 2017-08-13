Mayo shop celebrates selling a big winning Lotto ticket for SIXTH time

A family newsagents in the town of Belmullet, Co. Mayo, has struck Lotto gold once again after news that it sold a ticket that won a sixth top prize win in National Lottery.

The Carey family, who own Carey’s Newsagent in Belmullet on the Erris peninsula, are celebrating today after they sold last night’s Lotto Match 5 + Bonus ticket worth €370,312.

Also, staff in Tesco’s of Upper Rathmines in Dublin were also in buoyant mood having sold last night’s Lotto plus 1 winning ticket worth €500,000.

The Lotto winning numbers are: 1, 19, 22, 26, 44, 45 and Bonus 35.

The Lotto Plus 1 numbers are: 15, 19, 21, 30, 34, 45 and Bonus 11.

In 2016, the Careys celebrated selling the winning ticket for a €13.8m Lotto jackpot, the eighth highest Lotto jackpot win in the National Lottery’s 30-year history.

Its four other wins are:

- 1991 Lotto Jackpot of €710,422;

- 2012 Lotto + 1 top prize of €350,000;

- 2015 EuroMillions + top prize of €500,000;

- March 2017 Daily Millions €1 m.

Lorraine Carey, owner of the newsagents, said today there is huge excitement in the small coastal Gaeltacht town, as news spread of the win which was a quick pick ticket.

She said: "I took over the shop from my dad Hughie in 2013 and this is the fourth big win I have had since then. It is unbelievable.

"We are delighted also to have had this win in a year when the National Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary and giving back €5 Billion to Good causes."

Lorraine’s aunt and uncle, Tony and Teresa Carey, have also sold winning National Lottery tickets in their shops in Loughrea and Dublin.

Between the entire family they have clocked up more than €30m in National Lottery winnings.

Indeed Belmullet’s Lotto luck goes beyond the Carey Newsagents, with the McIntyre family winning €11m after they bought the winning ticket in Brogan’s Eurospar in the town in 2011.

Lorraine said: "We have a huge reputation now right around Ireland as being the luckiest shop to play National Lottery games in in the country.

"I sometimes get letters from people with money enclosed asking to buy a ticket for them. People make a point of coming to our shop to get a rub of the green."