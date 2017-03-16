Martin O’Malley to deliver #NotInMyname petition to Enda Kenny in Washington DC

Enda Kenny is to be presented with a petition criticising his visit with President Donald Trump.

Former Governor Martin O’Malley is to deliver the petition, which was signed by 39k people before Kenny’s visit to the White House to present Trump with a bowl of shamrock for St Patrick’s Day.

The delivery will take place at an event attended by prominent Irish Americans and Vice President Mike Pence.

"Enda Kenny said Donald Trump was 'racist and dangerous'. Now, the great immigrant round-up has begun and he wants to have a beer with him. This is an appalling abdication of conscience and unbecoming of the more noble traditions of the Irish people," said Martin O’Malley.

"This isn't about the St. Patrick's party, it's about the people - immigrant and refugee people everywhere. And it's about the true character of the United States - a country that received millions of Irish immigrants to our shores."

Speaking on behalf of Uplift, Siobhan O’Donoghue said: "Thousands of people have called on our political leader Enda Kenny to condemn Trumps racism and extreme policies. Let's not forget that this is the same person who bragged about sexually assaulting women and ran a campaign built on support from white supremacists."

Uplift member Stacey explained why she signed the petition #NotInMyName.

"Ireland must send a message that core values of human dignity and equality are non-negotiable. Good people who stay quiet in the face of injustice are complicit in that injustice," she said.