Man with learning difficulties reunited with mother after father brings him to Ireland

A man with learning difficulties whose parents are separated is back home with his mother in England after being brought to Ireland by his father.

The man's mother began proceedings in the UK's Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, and complained that he had been taken without her consent.

A judge ordered the man's father to return him and lawyers say he has now been reunited with his mother.

Mr Justice Holman oversaw the latest hearing in the case in London on Friday.

He said the man, who is in his 20s and lives in south-east England, could not be identified.

The judge was told the man's parents had agreed he should live with his mother.

He heard that the man had been taken to Ireland after making an arranged visit to his father's home in England.