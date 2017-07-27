Man struck by Luas on O'Connell Street in Dublin

A man was knocked down by a Luas tram in Dublin this evening.

The incident occurred on O’Connell Street near the junction with Abbey Street shortly before 9pm.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade, two garda patrol cars and an ambulance attended the incident.

4 units + @GardaTraffic @AmbulanceNAS attended a collision - ped vs tram on O'Connell St. Full service has since resumed pic @Alanbuckley92 pic.twitter.com/gya1ZnTnVq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 27, 2017

The condition of the injured person is not yet known. It is understood his injuries are not serious.

Service between Smithfield and Point had been suspended. Full service has since resumed.