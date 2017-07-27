Man struck by Luas on O'Connell Street in Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

A man was knocked down by a Luas tram in Dublin this evening.

The incident occurred on O’Connell Street near the junction with Abbey Street shortly before 9pm.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade, two garda patrol cars and an ambulance attended the incident.

The condition of the injured person is not yet known. It is understood his injuries are not serious.

Service between Smithfield and Point had been suspended. Full service has since resumed.
KEYWORDS: luas, dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland