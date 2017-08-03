Man shot multiple times while sitting in car parked in own driveway

A man has been injured in a shooting in Meath.

He was sitting in the driver seat of his car when he was shot at multiple times in the driveway of a house at Mill Close, Stamullen at around 7pm today.

Investigations so far indicate the attack was carried out by a sole gunman who entered the driveway of the house.

He has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition is unknown at this stage.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them at Drogheda garda station on 041 987 4200 the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any garda station.