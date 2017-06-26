Man shot in the legs in paramilitary style shooting in Belfast
A man has been injured in a paramilitary style shooting in Belfast.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in the legs at around 11pm last night in the Jamaica Street area.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them or to contact Crimestoppers if they wish to provide information anonymously.